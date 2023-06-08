MJF Set to Appear at Monster-Mania Convention in August

– The Monster-Mania Convention has announced that AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) will be appearing at the convention later in August in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. MJF will only be appearing during the Saturday of the Convention.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for a photo op with MJF. Here’s the full announcement:

THE DEVIL IS COMING TO MONSTER-MANIA!

We are VERY excited to announce that MAXWELL JACOB FRIEDMAN, better known to wrestling fans as MJF will be making his FIRST MONSTER-MANIA CON appearance, joining us for our 20th ANNIVERSARY Celebration at MONSTER-MANIA CON 55 in Cherry Hill, NJ the weekend of AUGUST 4-6.

MJF will also be doing a very special IN-MASK photo op, wearing the devil mask that he has used often during his AEW career!

MJF will be appearing SATURDAY ONLY of the show!

Please help us get the word out! Please LIKE and SHARE this announcement.

Wrestling fans are well aware that MJF is currently the reigning AEW WORLD CHAMPION. MJF also holds the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring, which he has won for four consecutive years. MJF is well known for his aggressive heel persona, largely due to his ability to blur the line of kayfabe, often insulting fans and other non-professional wrestling celebrities.

PLEASE TAKE NOTE: If you plan on meeting MJF make sure you have your big boy pants on!

When making personal appearances, MJF remains totally in character so fans please take heed! Meeting MJF will be a very unique experience but be prepared to be roasted and insulted as he will remain in character when he meets you!

Don’t miss your chance to meet MJF at the show!