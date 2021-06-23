MJF Shares His Thoughts on Video Games

– AEW star MJF appeared on the Game Marks Podcast this week, and he expressed his thoughts on wrestling video games. According to MJF, “video games are for virgins,” but he proclaimed that “wrestling video games are for winners.” Below is an excerpt of MFJ’s comments (via Fightful):

“Video games are for virgins, but wrestling video games are for winners. I think anybody can agree on that. Regular video games like Zelda or Cuck Central Part Two or whatever people are playing nowadays, I don’t know, I’m not a simp. For me, the first wrestling game I ever played, which is the only acceptable type of video game to play, was called Day of Reckoning on GameCube. The storyline resonated with me at a young age and I remember very much enjoying the story in that game. At some point in Day of Reckoning 2, you do a cage match with Rey Mysterio. Once I got to the cage match, I could not figure out how to get out of the cage because I’m not a virgin nerd. I threw the controller down and said, ‘Clearly video games aren’t for me.’ To my knowledge, I did not play another wrestling game for a couple of years.”

As noted, AEW has made an eight-figure investment into the company’s game development.