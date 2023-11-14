MJF Shares Message on Not Letting Anyone Talk Down to You

– AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) shared a message earlier today via social media on how you shouldn’t have to listen to people below you at your job. MJF cited that if you’ve worked somewhere for a shorter number of years while at a high level while the people talking down to you have been at the job for a larger number of years but at a lower level, they should not disrespect you. He stated the following on the subject:

“If you’ve been at a job for a small number of years but at a high level for a majority of it. You don’t have to listen to dumb motherf***ers that talk down to you and say they know better because they’ve been at the job for a large number of years but at a low level for a majority of it. Respect everyone. But don’t let anyone son you, ever.”

As previously reported, MJF will be speaking on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. He will also be in action at this weekend’s AEW Full Gear event, defending his title against Jay White. The event will be held on Saturday, November 18 at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.