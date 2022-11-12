wrestling / News
Various News: MJF Shows Off Physique Ahead Of Full Gear, Charlotte Pulls Out of The Big Event
– MJF is set to face Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear next weekend, and he shared a photo online promoting the show. The AEW World Title contender posted to Twitter as you can see below:
8 days https://t.co/EuDLjKQc7l pic.twitter.com/h5nPZU0Y8c
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 11, 2022
– Charlotte Flair has announced that she won’t be appearing at this weekend’s The Big Event in New York as planned. The WWE star, who has been away from the ring since WrestleMania Backlash in May, wrote:
Hey guys! I was so excited to see everyone this weekend at the @bigeventny with @FitermanSports, but I am not able to make the signing.
I promise I’ll see you soon ❤️ I miss all of you 🫶🏻
ps you can go say hi to my hubby 😉
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 11, 2022
