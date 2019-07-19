– It’s good to be MJF. All Elite Wrestling announced that MJF has signed an extension with the promotion, which converts into a multi-year agreement.

🚨 Breaking News – @the_MJF signs extension, converting to a new multiple year agreement with @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/LoInxfDy60 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 19, 2019

It’s unknown if MJF’s deal with AEW is an exclusive contract as he continues with wrestle for MLW and other Independent promotions. MJF has been a featured player in AEW and on Being The Elite. At AEW Fight For The Fallen this past Saturday, MJF teamed with Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears to defeat Jimmy Havoc, Joey Janela, and Darby Allin.