MJF Comments On The ‘Slam That Shook Seattle’ at AEW WrestleDream

MJF is once again leaning into his Hulk Hogan jokes, brother. In a post on Twitter, the AEW World Champion exaggerated how many people attended AEW WrestleDream and saw him injure himself slamming Dutch. MJF defeated the Righteous by himself to retain the ROH World Tag Team titles.

He wrote: “The Slam that Shook Seattle. I’ll never forget that night, Brother. I fractured every single one of my vertebrae bodyslaming dirty Dutch. Still won the match though, in front of 70,000 strong.”

He made similar exaggerations after AEW All In last month.