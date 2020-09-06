MJF Slams Wardlow After AEW All Out Loss, Says Jon Moxley ‘Cheated’ & Argues With Renee Young

MJF is none too happy with Wardlow, Renee Young, or anybody else after his loss to Jon Moxley at All Out last night. MJF went off on Twitter after the main event of the show, which saw Wardlow through MJF the AEW Diamond Ring but MJF lost track of the ring. Moxley used the distraction to hit MJF with his banned Paradigm Shift and pick up the pin.

MJF took to Twitter to comment on the loss, saying he was “so close” to the World Title and going off on Wardlow. Young (aka Renee Paquette) was in the audience and tweeted about Moxley’s win, which led to a back and forth between the two. You can see the tweets below:

“F**k wardlow. My bad, not like I was in a brutal war or anything. Actually….f**k all of you.”

We aren’t gonna talk about the fact he cheated?!?!?!?! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020

Fuck wardlow. My bad, not like I was in a brutal war or anything. Actually….fuck all of you. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020

Your husband cheated in the match like a coward. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020