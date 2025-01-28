MJF To Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

MJF will have the mic on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that we’ll hear from the Salt of the Earth on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TNT and Max, is:

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Jarrett will get an AEW World Title shot if he wins

* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

* We’ll hear from MJF