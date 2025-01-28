wrestling / News
MJF To Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
MJF will have the mic on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that we’ll hear from the Salt of the Earth on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TNT and Max, is:
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli
Jarrett will get an AEW World Title shot if he wins
* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage
* We’ll hear from MJF
#AEWDynamite
TOMORROW
Huntsville, AL
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS & MAX
Last Wednesday on Dynamite, @the_MJF had harsh words for @realjeffjarrett’s AEW World Title aspirations + a tense face-off with Hangman Page!
What will MJF have to say TOMORROW NIGHT?
LIVE at 8pm ET/7c on TBS + MAX pic.twitter.com/vtuz9TgvZZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2025