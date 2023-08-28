MJF Spoofs Hulk Hogan With Latest Post About AEW All In

In a post on Twitter, MJF reflected on his experience on AEW All In and has gone full Hulk Hogan, exaggerating the attendance. According to the AEW World Champion, it was 81 million fans at Wembley, not 81,000, brother.

He wrote: “I’ll never forget the night I wrestled in front of 81 million Devil worshipers, Brother. When I walked to the back the king of England told me I was the greatest AEW champion of all time and he knighted me on the spot. Kangaroo kicks and Double Clotheslines. Those were the days.”