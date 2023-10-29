MJF Attempts To Steal Back AEW World Title Following Jay White’s Win on Collision

Jay White took on AR Fox in the opening match of AEW Collision, but MJF made an unexpected appearance after it ended. White managed to beat Fox with the Blade Runner. The crowd began to cheer as a man in a hoodie tried to steal the AEW World title. It turned out to be the champion, MJF, trying to get his belt back. He ended up failing and with the odds 4-to-1 against him, he avoided a fight.

MJF, sans belt, will defend against Kenny Omega later in the show. The winner of that will face Jay White at Full Gear.

Singles action kicks off the night as "Switchblade" Jay White walks to the ring with a 9-0 record and a stolen #AEW World Title. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@JayWhiteNZ | @ARealFoxx pic.twitter.com/TEqBodnOCX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2023