MJF Reportedly Still Frustrated With AEW Contract Matters

There is still some tension between MJF and AEW regarding the former’s contract, according to a new report. As you may recall, it was reported in late March that MJF had frustrations with his AEW contract, while Tony Khan was particularly frustrated with an interview the star gave with Ariel Helwani without informing AEW. The two discussed the issues, but Fightful Select reports that MJF remains on edge regarding his contract.

The report notes that there has not been word of outward frustration from Khan since the initial incident, but that MJF’s comments about possibly jumping to WWE are apparently not just in-character comments as he’s considered the subject. There has been some progress on his contract status, with there having been “open ended mentions” about a potential contract extension. However, many people don’t think that MJF and Khan are as close and they used to be before their heated discussion and MJF is said to be leaning toward an exit when his contract is up.

It must be said that MJF’s contract has two years remaining and contract negotiations have been discussed, though it’s not clear if that would be a renegotiation of his current deal or an extension.