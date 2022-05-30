MJF Still In Las Vegas, May Have a Meeting With Tony Khan

A couple of new reports have updates on MJF’s status following AEW Double or Nothing, including a reportedly-planned sit-down with Tony Khan. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that MJF is still in Las Vegas and that while he did leave the arena after his match that opened the PPV, he did not fly home. Fightful notes that there was a meeting between Khan and MJF planned, though it’s not yet clear at this point whether this aspect is real or a work and for the first time in the situation, there was no follow-up answer provided when asked which it was.

As noted, MJF arrived at the arena shortly before his match and left right after as confirmed by multiple sources. PWInsider notes that he arrived during The Buy In and was quietly sequestered into a room, with most of the locker room not aware whether he was there or not. MJF was seen leaving the building with Pat Buck, who is an AEW producer.

PWInsider reports that there are some talents backstage who are upset with MJF and the belief is that there was some sort of agreement made to get through the PPV, though nothing has been resolved between the two sides as of yet. Fightful notes that even if it has turned into a work (which is by no means confirmed), it did not start out as one. As has been noted several times in the past, MJF has had frustration with AEW and Tony Khan about his contract. Those working the meet & greet at AEW Fan Fest on Saturday were not told ahead of time that MJF would not be showing up, and the talent stayed around longer than scheduled to make up for MJF’s absence were not informed in advance.

Fightful also says that MJF told people backstage that the situation would probably come to a head during Double or Nothing week and have to be discussed.