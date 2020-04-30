MJF Says He’s Still Not Cleared to Compete Due to Nicked Neck

Bad news, folks: MJF is still not cleared to compete due to a nick to his neck. After he was revealed to be unable to compete last week with a life-threatening hangnail situation, he appeared in a video this week to reveal that the hangnail has healed after some heavy rehab, and that his nail doctor — the most profilic nail doctor in the country, has said he now and he has “the strongest nail in the world.”

However, MJF also noted that he’s out of action because while shaving, he nicked his neck and avoided bleeding out only because he is — well, MJF. He said he has to wear a neck brace due to the injury but will make a full recovery:

BREAKING NEWS: #MJF Injury update@the_mjf gives us an update on the current state of his “severe injury” to then tell us about a new “severe injury.”

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/y83Q7YWt5Z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 30, 2020