MJF Reportedly Suffering From Torn Labrum

MJF is currently dealing with a torn labrum. Fightful Select reports that the AEW World Champion posted and then quickly deleted a tweet in which he says he got an MRI and tore the labrum in his left shoulder. The tweet went on to say that he would be defending his World Title at AEW Worlds End on December 30th and closed with “I believe in AEW.”

While the tweet is now deleted, Fightful Select reports that MJF had told people last week in AEW that he believed he had torn his shoulder. They have not yet confirmed if the MRI comments are legit, but the site says they’ve been told the injury is.

The injury reportedly happened during the top rope uranage at Full Gear. He is undergoing treatment and hoping to avoid surgery.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to MJF for a full and quick recovery.