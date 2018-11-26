Quantcast

 

Various News: MJF Suffers Fractured Elbow, Video of Young Bill Goldberg Talking Football, Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart Clash For The First Time On PPV 26 Years Ago

November 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Maxwell MJF

– MLW Middleweight Champion MJF posted the following on Twitter, announcing that he has suffered a fractured elbow and will be out 4-6 weeks.

– @allan_cheapshot posted this brief video of a young Goldberg talking about football…

– WWE shared the following “This Day In WWE History” photo of Bret Hart locked in a Shawn Michaels sleeper as the two face off for the first time ever on PPV at Survivor Series 1992.

