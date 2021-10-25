MJF Takes Credit For AEW Outselling WWE In Long Island

One of the notable stories in the ongoing AEW vs. WWE battle is upcoming shows at the UBS Arena in Long Island. Both companies will be making their debut there later this year, but as of now, AEW is outselling WWE by a sizeable margin.

WWE RAW on November 29 has 3,169 tickets out of the allotted 7,100. Interestingly, WWE recently announced that Smackdown star and Universal Champion Roman Reigns would be at the taping.

A live AEW Dynamite and subsequent AEW Rampage taping on December 8 has 7,784 tickets out of the allotted 9,699.

In a post on Twitter, MJF, who is a native to Long Island, took credit for AEW’s success.