MJF Takes Exception to AEW Posting Chris Jericho’s ‘Judas’ Lyrics, Mark Sterling Issues Legal Warning

– After beating Wardlow last week on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho was able to earn a rematch against MJF slated for this Wednesday. However, MJF demanded that Jericho be banned from using his “Judas” entrance theme for the match, and Jericho is also banned from using his finishing move, the Judas Effect. It appears AEW is trying to get around this by tweeting out all the lyrics to the “Judas” theme song on its official Twitter account.

The tweet noted, “Wednesday’s #AEWDynamite, everything #Judas is banned. The last thing we’d wanna do is make @the_MJF angry, but suppose everyone read these lyrics & maybe sang as loud as they can in Houston, it could be a loophole to MJF’s stipulation for his match with @IamJericho, right?”

MJF and his legal counsel, Mark Sterling, took exception to AEW attempting this loophole. MJF later posted, “WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL!!?!?!?! @MarkSterlingEsq DO SOMETHING!” Sterling later demanded AEW take down the lyrics, writing the following:

“Take this down immediately. This is your first warning. I’ve filed a cease and desist to AEW on everything having to do with this song and you should be receiving the paperwork tomorrow. Do the right thing and we won’t have to take any more action”

AEW Dynamite is set for Wednesday, August 18. It will be broadcast live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.

