MJF Takes Shots at Alberto El Patron, Calls Him an ‘Abuser’ and ‘Drug Addict’

MJF wants to make clear there’s a big difference between himself and Alberto El Patron, laying into the WWE alumnus in a post on social media. The AEW World Champion posted to Twitter to respond to a meme comparing himself to El Patron as being essentially the same. After another fan said that “MJF isn’t a racist,” MJF himself replied to add:

“Except I’m not a racist. An abuser. A bad promo. A poser. A bitch. And a drug addict. And an over rated wrestler.”

Patron is a lightning rod for controversy and criticism due to allegations of domestic violence made against him by multiple partners including Saraya. He was arrested on sexual assault and kidnapping charges in October of 2020 against a different woman, though those charges were dropped due to a missing witness. Patron is back with AAA now and will compete in a tag team match at TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey.