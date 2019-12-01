wrestling / News
MJF Teases Big Career Announcement Tomorrow
November 30, 2019 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, MJF teased a “very important” announcement about his wrestling career which he will reveal tomorrow at 12 PM ET.
He wrote: “I have a very important and serious announcement in regards to my wrestling career. It will be posted tomorrow at 12pm EST.”
I have a very important and serious announcement in regards to my wrestling career.
It will be posted tomorrow at 12pm EST.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 1, 2019
