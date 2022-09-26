wrestling / News
MJF Teases Cashing In World Title Shot On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
MJF has an AEW World Championship match whenever he wants it, and he has teased the possibility of cashing it in on this week’s Dynamite. The AEW star, who earned the World Title shot by winning the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out, retweeted AEW’s post promoting this week’s AEW World Title Eliminator Match between Jon Moxley and Juice Robinson and included a photo of himself holding the casino chip from last week’s Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday night live on TBS.
https://t.co/VKR79yy9Dj pic.twitter.com/YeBhwSZHgw
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
- EC3 on Vince McMahon Deciding He Shouldn’t Speak After Seeing One of His Promos
- Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases