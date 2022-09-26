MJF Teases Cashing In World Title Shot On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

MJF has an AEW World Championship match whenever he wants it, and he has teased the possibility of cashing it in on this week’s Dynamite. The AEW star, who earned the World Title shot by winning the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out, retweeted AEW’s post promoting this week’s AEW World Title Eliminator Match between Jon Moxley and Juice Robinson and included a photo of himself holding the casino chip from last week’s Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday night live on TBS.