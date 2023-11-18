– AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) shared another message on social media earlier today ahead of his title bout at tonight’s AEW Full Gear event. MJF gave respect to the fans and thanked them for allowing him to live his dream and journey in pro wrestling. You can read his message below:

“Last tweet of the day as I mentally prepare for Full Gear. A lot of the athletes in my profession will take for granted the idea of being a professional wrestler and the incredible way we get to put food on the table is because of YOU reading this tweet. Wether you love me or Hate me. I don’t give a s***. I just wanted to say thank you for allowing me to live my Dream and being a part of my Journey.’

MJF defends his title later tonight against Jay White, who still is keeping possession of the title. AEW Full Gear will be held at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.