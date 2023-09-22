wrestling / News

MJF Thanks Samoa Joe Following AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Match

September 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite MJF Image Credit: AEW

MJF showed some respect to Samoa Joe following their match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. MJF defeated Joe on Wednesday’s show to retain the AEW World Championship. The champion posted to his Twitter account on Thursday evening to thank Joe for the bout, writing:

“Respect isn’t given.

It’s earned.

Took me 8 years.

But that made it all the more worth it.

Thanks you gigantic Samoan Sicko.”

The “eight years” is a reference to Joe shoving MJF when the latter was working as a extra at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn II.

