– During the post-show media scrum for last night’s AEW Full Gear event, AEW World Champion MJF discussed his main event win over Jay White to retain his title, along with how his match had to follow the epic Texas Death Match between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland earlier in the night. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

MJF on what the world title means and watching the Death Match: “Here’s the deal — this title [AEW World Championship] means I’m the best wrestler in this company, but there are many incredible professional wrestlers in this company. That means it’s my job, no matter what happens before me, to either match it or raise that bar. Let me tell you something — that was not an easy bar to f—ing hop over. That was not even an easy bar to touch by the tip of my fingers. Those guys put on … it might be the best death match in the history of professional wrestling.”

On having to follow up Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page: “The match was insane. So I’m standing in the back, and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m the champion for a reason. I earned this title. It’s my job to step up to the plate.’ And I feel like I did, and I’m proud that I did. I’m sure Jay White had that guttural feeling heading out there — very high bar, incredible match.”

Swerve Strickland defeated Hangman Page in their Texas Death Match at last night’s show. The event was held at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. The event was broadcast live on pay-per-view.