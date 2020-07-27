MJF To Address The State of the Industry on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that MJF will give an address on the state of the wrestling industry on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Grayson)

* Non-Title Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante

* Tornado Tag Match: Darby Allin and Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody (c) vs. Warhorse

* The Inner Circle vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends & Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy)

* MJF gives state of the industry address.