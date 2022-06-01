MJF To Appear On Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite, New Match Announced

All Elite Wrestling has announced that MJF will appear on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. This follow a controversial weekend for him, after he no-showed the AEW Fan Fest, but later appeared at Double or Nothing and lost to Wardlow.

Meanwhile, Tony Khan announced a trios match for tonight with CM Punk and FTR battling Max Caster and the Gunn Club. The updated lineup includes:

* The Young Bucks, reDRagon & Hikuleo vs. Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy & Darby Allin

* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

* CM Punk & FTR vs. Max Caster & The Gunn Club

* We’ll hear from MJF