wrestling / News
MJF To Be Inducted Into The Inner Circle On AEW Dynamite
November 9, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has announced that this week’s episode of Dynamite will feature MJF’s induction ceremony into the Inner Circle. MJF won the right to join the group after defeating Chris Jericho at Full Gear this past Saturday.
Jericho wrote on Instagram: “Well he did it…he beat #ChrisJericho…and a deal is a deal. Join us THIS WED on #AEWDynamite to see @the_mjf & @realwardlow get inducted into the #InnerCircle!”
Here’s the updated lineup:
* Bunkhouse Match: The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Natural Nightmares
* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet
* Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix
* MJF’s Inner Circle induction ceremony
