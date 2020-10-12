MJF To Make Major Announcement On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, MJF hyped up a “big announcement” that he’s set to make on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which will celebrate the show’s one-year anniversary.

He wrote: “I can’t wait for my big announcement on @AEW.”

AEW also hyped up the announcement on their own social media page.

MJF alluded to this on last week’s episode, telling Chris Jericho he wanted him to be there when he broke the news.

I can’t wait for my big announcement on @AEW 🥳😊🥳 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 12, 2020

Here’s the updated lineup for Dynamite:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer

* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Big Swole

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Best Friends

* AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* Miro & Kip Sabian vs. TBD

* MJF makes a ‘huge announcement’