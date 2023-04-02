MJF To Receive Key To His Town In Long Island

MJF is receiving “Key to the City” honors from a town in Long Island tomorrow. The town of Oyster Bay announced on SUnday that the AEW World Champion will be presented with the key to the city by twon supervisor Joseph Saladino on Monday at 2 PM ET at the community’s town hall.

The full announcement reads:

AEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION MAXWELL JACOB FRIEDMAN TO RECEIVE ‘KEY TO TOWN’ FOR CHARITABLE ENDEAVORS

TOWN TO HONOR PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING ICON FROM PLAINVIEW

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino will present the Kwey to the Town to AEW (All Elite Wrestling) World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, a 2014 graduate of the Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School, who has gone on to reach the pinnacle of professional wrestling.

Known to millions as “MJF”, the Town will also proclaim “Maxwell Jacob Friedman Day” in the Town of Oyster Bay in honor of the Champ, who, despite his international success, is exceedingly proud of his hometown roots in the Oyster Bay and has given back through numerous charitable endeavors.

WHEN:

Monday April 3rd, 2023

2:00 PM

WHERE:

Oyster Bay Town Hall

54 Audrey Avenue

Oyster Bay, NY