wrestling / News
MJF to Respond to Cody’s Challenge on AEW Dynamite
December 10, 2019 | Posted by
– MJF will give Cody an answer to his challenge on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that MJF will address the challenge laid out by Cody last week on Wednesday’s episode.
Also announced for the show so far is:
* Street Fight: The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz
* Cody and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher & The Blade.
* Emi Sakura vs. Big Swole
What will @the_MJF have to say?
Watch #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/ELhSdQMl0Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 10, 2019
