MJF To Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
MJF will have the mic on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Sunday that the AEW World Champion will speak on Wednesday’s show. The segment comes after MJF and Adam Cole failed to defeat FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Collision. In addition, CM Punk referred to himself as the “real” World Champion on the show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander
* Anything Goes Match: Jon Moxley vs. Trent Beretta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara
* Jack Perry & Jerry Lynn face-to-face
* We’ll hear from MJF
