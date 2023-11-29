MJF Says He’s ‘In A Ton of Pain’ But Has A ‘Show To Put On’

In a post on Twitter, MJF spoke about his increased pain levels but said he would still appear on AEW Dynamite anyway. The AEW World Champion was recently diagnosed with a torn labrum in his shoulder but will be using physical therapy instead of surgery. He is currently scheduled to defend against Samoa Joe at Worlds End on December 30.

He wrote: “I didn’t sleep a wink. In a shit ton of pain and can’t get comfortable. But it’s Wednesday. We got a show to put on. I hear it all. I read it all. I see it all. I’m wide awake in more ways than one. Let’s restore the feeling. #AEWDynamite”