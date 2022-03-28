MJF and Tony Khan Reportedly Had ‘Heated’ Discussion Over Recent Interview

MJF’s recent interview with Ariel Helwani reportedly resulted in a heated discussion between the AEW star and Tony Khan. MJF did an interview with Helwani over the weekend in which he discussed his contract status and more, and Fightful Select reports that the interview led to a discussion between MJF and Khan that “left both men frustrated.”

According to the report, MJF has been frustrated with his contract status as of late, and that Khan took issue with the interview being set up without notifying AEW’s public relations team. The people that the site spoke to didn’t believe there would have been an issue with the interview or the topics covered if it had been brought to the PR team had been in the loop.

MJF’s contract is up in 2024. Neither Khan nor MJF responded to a request for comment from Fightful.