MJF Says Tony Khan Is ‘Trying His Hardest’ To Keep Him in AEW

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, MJF spoke about his contract negotiations with AEW and said that CEO Tony Khan is ‘trying his hardest’ to keep him. Here are highlights:

On his current run in AEW: “It’s just me being myself. One of the biggest indictments of this sport is that people claim professional wrestling is this archaic, one-dimensional thing. People love to throw the terms babyface and heel around, but look at the history of it. Why do we cheer the good guys? Why do we boo the bad guys? This was a progressive, very slow change. To me, that’s so much more relatable–and so much more realistic. I think people know how hard it is to change, and that’s why I’m connecting with people on the level that I am.”

On playing a babyface: “I had zero confidence in this. For the longest time, when I walked through the curtain, my only goal was to make people viscerally hate me. I never wanted people to like me. Getting liked is hard because it opens the door up to be rejected. So when the fans started chanting my name, it really shook me. There was even a wave of MJF support when I won the belt. I remember thinking to myself, ‘No.’ And that was out of fear. And I’m still scared, but it’s a lot less.”

On his match with Kenny Omega: “I wanted a match with Kenny Omega, the best in the world in a pay-per-view main event–but on free television because I’m salt of the earth. That is the best match in Collision history, and it’s one of the best matches in AEW history. It was a really big deal for the company, and it really felt like the handing of the baton of who the top dog, bell-to-bell is in AEW. I couldn’t be more grateful that Kenny gave me that opportunity.”

On his AEW contract: “Tony Khan is definitely trying his hardest to keep me here. There are a lot of things about All Elite Wrestling that I like, but there’s also a lot of things about WWE that I like. What I’m most interested in is money.”