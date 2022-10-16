MJF On Why Triple H Belongs On The Mount Rushmore of Wrestling

In an interview with Not Sam Wrestling, MJF discussed why Triple H belongs on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling, and also named who else would make his Mount Rushmore. Highlights of his comments are below.

On why Triple H belongs on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling: “If we were only talking about his wrestling career, I think he still winds up there. The Rock. Steve Austin. Kurt Angle. Edge. Bryan Danielson. I mean, there are way more names. Randy Orton. Batista. Ric Flair, even, at one point. He like, made all of these people. And I’m forgetting all of these people. And it’s because he was so incredibly hated, that when he went through the curtain, and entered that ring, I’ll put it this way, if Wheeler Yuta was standing across from him, they would chant Yuta’s name, now who does that remind you of?”

On who else would be on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling: “The other ones being Rock, Austin, and again, a case can be made on, is it Flair, is it, in my mind it’s Piper, just because I love Piper, but yeah, that’s the four.”

