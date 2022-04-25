MJF Says Trish Stratus Wouldn’t Leave Him Alone At UK Event: ‘So Annoying’

MJF says Trish Stratus wouldn’t leave him alone at the a For the Love of Wrestling UK event, labeling her as “so annoying.” The two were part of the Liverpool event along with the likes of Sting, Mickie James, Bray Wyatt, Kurt Angle, Jim Ross, and more. Following the weekend event, MJF posted to Twitter to write:

“So glad to be back at home in the states. “@trishstratuscom would not leave me alone. So Annoying.”

Stratus has yet to comment on MJF’s claim.