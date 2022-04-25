wrestling / News
MJF Says Trish Stratus Wouldn’t Leave Him Alone At UK Event: ‘So Annoying’
April 24, 2022
MJF says Trish Stratus wouldn’t leave him alone at the a For the Love of Wrestling UK event, labeling her as “so annoying.” The two were part of the Liverpool event along with the likes of Sting, Mickie James, Bray Wyatt, Kurt Angle, Jim Ross, and more. Following the weekend event, MJF posted to Twitter to write:
“So glad to be back at home in the states.
“@trishstratuscom would not leave me alone. So Annoying.”
Stratus has yet to comment on MJF’s claim.
So glad to be back at home in the states. @trishstratuscom would not leave me alone. So Annoying.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 24, 2022
