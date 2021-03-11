MJF Turns on Inner Circle, Forms New Stable on AEW Dynamite (Clips)

The Inner Circle’s usefulness to MJF came to an end, and he turned on them while forming a new faction on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw the Inner Circle War Council take place, which saw Sammy Guevara return and MJF get fired from the group.

MJF then proceeded to reveal that he has secretly formed a new faction of himself, Wardlow, FTR, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard. The group took out the Inner Circle with Wardlow powerboming Chris Jericho through a table to end the show.

You can see clips from the segment below: