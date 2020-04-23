MJF Gives Update on His ‘Serious’ Injury on AEW Dynamite (Video)

MJF has given an update on the serious, potentially surgery-needing injury keeping him away from the ring and — well, it’s MJF-tastic. In a video aired on Dynamite and posted to the company’s Twitter account, MJF revealed that he is suffering from…a severe hangnail injury suffered while playing cards.

You can see the full video below. The promo comes after the heel tweeted last week, “I wish I could put my body on the line more for you guys. I truly care so much about you being entertained during your hour of need. Unfortunately something awful has happened to me and it has gradually gotten worse. I can’t comment on what the issue is at this time.” He later added, “My issue has gotten worse, It’s looking like I might need surgery. I’m genuinely trying my very best to comeback for you guys.”

MJF was not at the most recent set of AEW tapings.