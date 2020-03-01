MJF Victorious Over Cody Rhodes at AEW Revolution (Video)

– Cody Rhodes was unable to get some payback and retribution tonight against Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). MJF beat Cody in their long-awaited singles match. You can check out some highlight clips released by AEW on Twitter below.

Cody Rhodes was also sporting a new neck tattoo during the match, which you can see below. MJF was able to hit Cody in the face with his diamond ring and pinned Cody to get the win.

