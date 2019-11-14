MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone Set for Opera Cup in MLW

– The Salt of the Earth, MJF, will face Alex Hammerstone in an opening round match for the upcoming Opera Cup in MLW. The match is scheduled for December 5 in New York City at the MLW Fusion TV tapings. You can check out MLW’s full announcement on the matchup below.

MJF vs. Hammerstone meet in Opera Cup opening round Dec. 5 in NYC

MLW today announced MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone in an opening round match for the 2019 Opera Cup tournament at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on December 5. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

For the first-time ever the Dynasty will clash as the Burberry wearing New York loudmouth MJF wrestles his fellow Dynasty team member and reigning National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone in a match that could forever alter the relationship between the two elitists.

All week Richard Holliday and his father/lawyer have attempted to derail the Opera Cup match. MLW ultimately prevailed with the Hart family getting their wish of having the Dynasty fight each other in the historic opening round of the Opera Cup.

The Phoenix powerhouse has been stacking wins since marching into MLW earlier this year. Defeating the Hart Foundation and collecting the National Openweight Championship has put Alex Hammerstone in the rarified air as one of the most dominant forces in MLW.

MJF, who has been in the league for 2 years has enjoyed a reign as both the World Middleweight Champion and as World Tag Team Champions with fellow Dynasty member Richard Holliday. MJF has been a fierce challenger since joining the league in October 2017.

The December 5 MLW event will feature the return of the Opera Cup tournament after a 71 year hiatus. Featuring 4 opening round bouts, the league has invited some of the best wrestlers from around the world to compete in this one night single elimination tournament.

With Holliday, Hammerstone and MJF forming the Dynasty in the spring, the trio of elitists have been virtually unstoppable while entangled in a bitter feud with the Hart Foundation. Now, the Hart family may have the last laugh, given their influence on matchmaking for the Opera Cup.

Matches signed thus far:

OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone

OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

TJP vs. Brian Pillman Jr.