MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi To Open AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

June 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Swerve Strickland. After the match, MJF revealed that their match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will open the show. The two are set to meet for the AEW World title at tomorrow night’s event.

