MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi To Open AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Swerve Strickland. After the match, MJF revealed that their match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will open the show. The two are set to meet for the AEW World title at tomorrow night’s event.

