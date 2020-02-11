MJF vs. Jungle Boy Announced for Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced a huge matchup yesterday for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. It will be MJF vs. Jungle Boy in a one-one-one match. MJF later commented on the news, which you can see below.

MJF wrote on the news, “Two ‘Cody guys’. Except one of them was smart enough to realize Cody is fake. You know what isn’t fake, Jack? That after I out wrestle you, out class you and physically harm you on @AEWrestling… Cody won’t be there for you. He doesn’t like broken toys.”

Wednesday’s Dynamite will be held at the HEB Center in Austin, Texas. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. SCU

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho vs. Nyla Rose

* Eye For an Eye Match: Santana vs. Jon Moxley

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* MJF vs. Jungle Boy

This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, it's @The_MJF vs. @boy_myth_legend Get your tickets now at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or if you can't join us in Austin watch all the action on @tntdrama at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/TfjiuVq2Xi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 10, 2020