wrestling / News
MJF vs. Jungle Boy Announced for Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced a huge matchup yesterday for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. It will be MJF vs. Jungle Boy in a one-one-one match. MJF later commented on the news, which you can see below.
MJF wrote on the news, “Two ‘Cody guys’. Except one of them was smart enough to realize Cody is fake. You know what isn’t fake, Jack? That after I out wrestle you, out class you and physically harm you on @AEWrestling… Cody won’t be there for you. He doesn’t like broken toys.”
Wednesday’s Dynamite will be held at the HEB Center in Austin, Texas. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. SCU
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho vs. Nyla Rose
* Eye For an Eye Match: Santana vs. Jon Moxley
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* MJF vs. Jungle Boy
This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, it's @The_MJF vs. @boy_myth_legend
Get your tickets now at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or if you can't join us in Austin watch all the action on @tntdrama at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/TfjiuVq2Xi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 10, 2020
Two “Cody guys”.
Except one of them was smart enough to realize Cody is fake.
You know what isn’t fake, Jack?
That after I out wrestle you, out class you and physically harm you on @AEWrestling…
Cody won’t be there for you.
He doesn’t like broken toys. #Betterthanyou https://t.co/RrjaxvGFiP
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Gives His Side Of Holding Up Vince McMahon For Money In 1999
- Melina Reveals Who Called Her About WWE Return Last Year
- Jim Ross Recalls Sting’s Clash of Champions X Injury Derailing WCW Storylines, Lex Luger Replacing Sting Against Ric Flair
- Cody Hall Withdraws From DDT Pro Wrestling Tour Over Social Media Post