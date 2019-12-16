MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich Added To MLW Zero Hour

– MLW sent out the following press release.

MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich stipulation match signed for January 11 in Dallas

Major League Wrestling today announced MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich for MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on Saturday January 11. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Since SuperFight, the Dynasty have been salty about losing the World Tag Team Championship to Ross and Marshall Von Erich. Especially the New York elitist MJF, who has been running his mouth about the Von Erichs nonstop.

MJF claims his self-described “million dollar face” was disfigured by Marshall’s iron claw resulting in cosmetic surgery.

Fully recovered, MJF has upped his trash talking coaxing Marshall to demanding a match. MJF has agreed with one caveat: if MJF wins… the Dynasty get another shot at the World Tag Team titles. BUT if he loses, MJF will never challenge the Von Erich boys for the World Tag Team Championship again.

Never one to back down from a challenge, Marshall quickly stepped up and accepted these terms for a match in Dallas on January 11. Marshall vows to bring a win home in front of his hometown and serve the New York big mouth some Texas justice courtesy of the iron claw.

Has MJF set a trap for the Von Erichs?

Will MJF fast-track a title match?

Will Marshall Von Erich have to contend with not only the Dynasty but traitor “Filthy Tom Lawlor?

Find out LIVE January 11.

Matches signed:

NO ROPES BARBED WIRE MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

GRUDGE MATCH!

Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

MJF wins he gets a World Tag Team Title shot, if he loses he can never challenge the Von Erichs again to a title fight

MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Salina de la Renta • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • Richard Holliday • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Davey Boy Smith Jr. • Brian Pillman Jr. • Savio Vega • Konnan and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWDallas.com.