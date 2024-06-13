wrestling / News
MJF vs. RUSH To Air Commercial-Free On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
June 12, 2024 | Posted by
MJF and RUSH will settle their score in a commercial-free bout on next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on this week’s show that the two will settle their differences in a grudge match to open next week’s show.
The two fought their way through the arena on tonight’s show, as you can see below. The match is the first announced for next week’s episode, which airs live on TBS.
The animosity between RUSH and MJF has finally boiled over!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@rushtoroblanco | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/it3ChDfR4t
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 13, 2024
