wrestling / News

MJF vs. RUSH To Air Commercial-Free On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

June 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 6-12-24 Image Credit: AEW

MJF and RUSH will settle their score in a commercial-free bout on next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on this week’s show that the two will settle their differences in a grudge match to open next week’s show.

The two fought their way through the arena on tonight’s show, as you can see below. The match is the first announced for next week’s episode, which airs live on TBS.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading