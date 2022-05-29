MJF vs. Wardlow Preview for AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Re-Uploaded to YouTube

– As previously reported, there have been a number of rumors and questions surrounding MJF appearing at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 tonight. MJF is currently scheduled to face Wardlow at the pay-per-view event. However, PWInsider reported earlier that MJF had not been spotted at the T-Mobile Arena as of about 12:15 pm PST. Also, it appears a video preview for the matchup that had been removed from AEW’s YouTube channel earlier has now been restored.

Earlier, it had been noted that AEW removed a promotional tweet for the Wardlow vs. MJF matchup on its Twitter account. The video preview for the matchup had also been taken off the YouTube channel, but it’s back up now (h/t PWInsider).

You can check out the newly restored video preview for the matchup below. Whether MJF will actually show up for his match with Wardlow remains to be seen. It was reported by F4WOnline.com’s Bryan Alvarez earlier today that the match was still scheduled for the lineup.

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 is set for later tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.