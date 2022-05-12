wrestling / News
MJF vs. Wardlow Set For AEW Double Or Nothing, MJF Reveals Conditions For Bout
MJF and Wardlow will do battle at AEW Double Or Nothing, but to no surprise Wardlow has some conditions he has to meet first. It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that the two will face off at Double or Nothing on May 29th. However, MJF set the following conditions for the match.
1. Wardlow must allow MJF to whip him 10 times
2. Wardlow must beat Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage match with MJF as a special guest referee.
In addition, if Wardlow loses at Double or Nothing, he will never be able to sign a contract with AEW. If he wins, he will be free of his contract from MJF.
