wrestling / News

MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

September 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 10-5-22 Image Credit: AEW

MJF will battle Wheeler Yuta among the matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following lineups for next week’s show, which airs next Wednesday live on TBS:

* MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal
* Daniel Garcia & Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
* Luchasaurus vs. TBD
* The Acclaimed celebrate National Scissoring Day

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading