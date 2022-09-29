MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

MJF will battle Wheeler Yuta among the matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following lineups for next week’s show, which airs next Wednesday live on TBS:

* MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* Daniel Garcia & Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* Luchasaurus vs. TBD

* The Acclaimed celebrate National Scissoring Day