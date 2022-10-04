MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta to Kick Off Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

– Maxwell Jacob Friedman has announced that his match with Wheeler Yuta will kick off tomorrow’s three-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite. MJF wrote earlier today, “I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in the first-ever Dynamite. I’ll be in the First match for the 3 Year anniversary of Wednesday night Dynamite on @TBSNetwork against Wheelsy. I am @AEW …..as long as @TonyKhan keeps paying up #2024”

Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite anniversary show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. This week’s show will also receive an additional 15-minute overrun. Here’s the current lineup:

* MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* Toni Storm, Athena, & Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, & Penelope Ford

* Daniel Garcia & Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* Luchasaurus vs. TBD

* The Acclaimed celebrate National Scissoring Day

* Rush vs. Hangman Page

* TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Brian Cage