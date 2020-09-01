MJF Wants People to Remember Him as the Greatest Wrestler in History

– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW wrestler MJF, who is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW title later this Saturday at All Out. MJF discussed his ultimate goal and more. Below are some highlights.

MJF on how a fan once tried to kidnap him: “At AEW, a fan tried to dress up I believe like a pilot and was trying to convince our security that they were supposed to fly me out on a private jet after the show. I can assure you that that guy was most certainly not my pilot, so there was once a fan who literally tried to kidnap me. I’ve seen it all. When I was in Mexico, people threw a car battery at me and urine at me. That’s because I don’t tiptoe around. I don’t hide how I feel.”

MJF on not liking heel being used as a term for bad guys in wrestling: “Now whether that’s negative or positive it doesn’t really matter to me. All that matters is the fact that I’m the first person people are thinking of when they wake up and I’m the last person people are thinking of when they go to bed.”

On how he didn’t come from WWE: “It’s great that they had their hand held sometimes by VKM, awesome. But I didn’t. I didn’t come from that product. I didn’t come from that land. I am AEW born and bred. I will be AEW until I die. This is my company. This is where I started. This is the company that I’ll end in.”

MJF on his ultimate goal: “My ultimate goal is when I pass away for people to go, ‘That guy was the greatest professional wrestler in the history of our sport.’ That’s my only goal.”