MJF Wants to Get Paid For His Appearance on Rosie O’Donnell Show as a Kid

– MJF is like a reverse Lannister; he never forgets who owes him a debt. Case in point: Rosie O’Donnell. The young MJF appeared on The Rosie O’Donnell Show when he was a kid and sang “You Are My Sunshine.” MJF addressed the appearance earlier this year, saying that “attempting to attach herself to my constant rising star as her career continues to dwindle into obscurity. Not only was this video leaked without my consent but my appearance on the show was traumatizing.”

Now, he wants to get paid for it. MJF spoke with News 12 for a new interview in his hometown of Plainview, Long Island and talked about the appearance, as you can see below.

“I got taken advantage of, to be honest,” he said. “…I sang ‘You Are My Sunshine’ on The Rosie O’Donnell Show. And I was not compensated for it. I want my money Rosie, if you are watching this. And I know you are, I know you follow me, I want my money back.”

MJF also talked about the promise he made on the show that he would be a pro wrestler, saying, “I said I was going to be a professional wrestler…If you believe it, and you believe in it strongly, it is going to happen. And lot of people will say that it is hogwash, but that means those people don’t believe in it firmly enough. There wasn’t a day when I woke up, there wasn’t a day where I went to sleep where I didn’t go, ‘I’m going to be a pro wrestler on TV.'”