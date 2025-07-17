MJF Wants To See Queen Aminata Win A World Title Soon

During an interview with Black Girl Wrestling (via Fightful), MJF praised the work of fellow AEW wrestler Queen Aminata and expressed his hope that she wins a World title soon. Aminata has been featured more prominently on television lately, which Tony Khan recently admitted was in part due to an injury to Jamie Hayter.

MJF said: “If I had to sit here and think of a name, I think Queen Aminata. I wanna see that girl with a World Title around her waist ASAP. She’s next level. I would love to see her versus Toni (Storm) or Mercedes (Moné), Athena. I mean, there’s just some — I gotta say, our women’s division, I don’t think it’s ever been better. I don’t think it’s ever been more clear. I think we’ve got an insanely stacked women’s division. But that would be my answer. Gun to the head, I’d say Queen Aminata. But don’t tell her I said that sh*t because I don’t want her trying to approach me like we’re friends or something. I’m not into that sh*t.“